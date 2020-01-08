El Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle tienen la intención de renunciar a la Familia Real

Los duques de Sussex, Harry y Meghan Markle, anunciaron este miércoles 8 de enero que tienen intención de dar “un paso atrás” en sus funciones como miembros de la familia real británica y “trabajar para ser financieramente independientes”.
En un comunicado publicado por el Palacio de Buckingham, residencia oficial de la monarquía en Londres, ambos informaron que decidieron “comenzar a forjar durante este año un nuevo rol” dentro de la monarquía, al tiempo que subrayan su “completo apoyo a Su Majestad la Reina”, Isabel II.
La información también fue difundida en una publicación en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, donde afirmaron además variar su tiempo entre Reino Unido y América del Norte. “Este equilibrio geográfico nos permitirá criar a nuestro hijo con una apreciación de la tradición real en la que nació, al tiempo que brinda a nuestra familia el espacio para centrarse en el próximo capítulo, incluido el lanzamiento de nuestra nueva entidad caritativa”, escribieron.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el 8 Ene, 2020 a las 10:33 PST
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el 8 Ene, 2020 a las 10:33 PST
Como respuesta al anuncio, la familia real británica aseguró que “comprendía” el deseo del príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan de alejarse de sus compromisos con la institución monárquica pero advirtió que esa retirada era un tema “complicado” que iba a necesitar “tiempo”.
“Las discusiones con el duque y la duquesa de Sussex se hallan en un estado precoz. Comprendemos su deseo de iniciar otra andadura, pero son cuestiones complicadas que requieren tiempo para ser resueltas”, se explica en un comunicado del palacio de Buckingham.
Por Luz élida molina marín