"Colombia invierte más en guerra que en cultura”: Goyo

· Mother - David Bowie (originalmente de John Lennon).

· Hurt - Johnny Cash (originalmente de Nine Inch Nails).

· Bajan - Gustavo Cerati (originalmente de Pescado Rabioso).

· Heroes - Depeche Mode (originalmente de David Bowie).

· Juégale, Apúestale - Aterciopelados (originalmente Play The Game de Queen). ·

· Across the Universe - Fiona Apple (originalmente de The Beatles).

· Tracks of My Tears - Aretha Franklin (originalmente de The Miracles).

· I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston (originalmente de Dolly Parton).

· Always Something There to Remind Me - Naked Eyes (originalmente interpretada por Dionne Warwick).

· Crying - K.D. Lang (originalmente de Roy Orbison).

· Always on My Mind - Pet Shop Boys (originalmente escrita por Mark James, Johnny Christopher y Wayne Carson).