Música | PUBLICADO EL 27 enero 2021

"Colombia invierte más en guerra que en cultura”: Goyo

  Goyo fundó junto a su esposo "Tostao" y su hermano "Slow Mike", ChocQuibTown en el 2000. FOTO COLPRENSA
    Goyo fundó junto a su esposo “Tostao” y su hermano “Slow Mike”, ChocQuibTown en el 2000. FOTO COLPRENSA
  • Goyo fundó junto a su esposo “Tostao” y su hermano “Slow Mike”, ChocQuibTown en el 2000. FOTO COLPRENSA
    Goyo fundó junto a su esposo “Tostao” y su hermano “Slow Mike”, ChocQuibTown en el 2000. FOTO COLPRENSA

El Pacífico colombiano, donde creció Goyo, cantante y líder del grupo ChocQuibTown, "desborda talento" y podría ser una gran mina de oportunidades para muchos de sus jóvenes, sin embargo, según asegura en una entrevista con Efe, Colombia a veces invierte...

Cultura | PUBLICADO EL 25 enero 2021

Los covers: hacer de otra canción algo propio

  La más reciente producción de Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts, incluyó covers de Blondie, Stevie Nicks y The Cranberries. FOTO cortesía Vijat Mohindra - RCA RECORDS
    La más reciente producción de Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts, incluyó covers de Blondie, Stevie Nicks y The Cranberries. FOTO cortesía Vijat Mohindra - RCA RECORDS
  • La más reciente producción de Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts, incluyó covers de Blondie, Stevie Nicks y The Cranberries. FOTO cortesía Vijat Mohindra - RCA RECORDS
    La más reciente producción de Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts, incluyó covers de Blondie, Stevie Nicks y The Cranberries. FOTO cortesía Vijat Mohindra - RCA RECORDS
Valeria Murcia Valdés

Los covers hacen parte de cultura popular y aún siguen siendo una apuesta, ¿por qué?...

Contexto de la Noticia

Paréntesis Algunos covers recomendados

· Mother - David Bowie (originalmente de John Lennon).

· Hurt - Johnny Cash (originalmente de Nine Inch Nails).

· Bajan - Gustavo Cerati (originalmente de Pescado Rabioso).

· Heroes - Depeche Mode (originalmente de David Bowie).

· Juégale, Apúestale - Aterciopelados (originalmente Play The Game de Queen). ·

· Across the Universe - Fiona Apple (originalmente de The Beatles).

· Tracks of My Tears - Aretha Franklin (originalmente de The Miracles).

· I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston (originalmente de Dolly Parton).

· Always Something There to Remind Me - Naked Eyes (originalmente interpretada por Dionne Warwick).

· Crying - K.D. Lang (originalmente de Roy Orbison).

· Always on My Mind - Pet Shop Boys (originalmente escrita por Mark James, Johnny Christopher y Wayne Carson).

Valeria Murcia Valdés

Periodista que entiende mejor el mundo gracias a la música, que atrapa cada momento que puede a través de su lente fotográfico y a la que le fascina contar historias usando su voz.

