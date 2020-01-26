<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Otros Deportes | PUBLICADO EL 26 enero 2020

El mundo lamenta la muerte de Kobe Bryant

    Reacciones al fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant, exjugador de la NBA
    Kobe Bryant ganó cinco campeonatos de la NBA y dos oros en Juegos Olímpicos. FOTO AFP
Jessica Quintero

“Devastado”, como lo escribió el exjugador argentino Manu Ginóbili, se encuentra el mundo tras la confirmación de la muerte de la estrella de baloncesto Kobe Bryant, este domingo en un accidente aéreo.

Desde que se empezó a hablar del fallecimiento del exjugador de los Lakers, de 41 años de edad, redes sociales como Twitter, colpasaron por el alto flujo de usuarios que buscaban información sobre el hecho ocurrido en Los Ángeles.

Lea aquí: Algunas de las cifras mágicas alcanzadas por Kobe Bryant en la NBA

Bryant viajaba con al menos otras cuatro personas en su helicóptero privado cuando este se precipitó contra el suelo y se vio envuelto en llamas en el área de Calabasas, cerca a la ciudad californiana.

Así ha reaccionado el mundo tras la desaparición del estadounidense:

Contexto de la Noticia

Jessica Quintero Serna

Cuyabra. Comunicadora social-periodista de la Universidad del Quindío. Redactora del área de Deportes.