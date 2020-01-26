El mundo lamenta la muerte de Kobe Bryant

“Devastado”, como lo escribió el exjugador argentino Manu Ginóbili, se encuentra el mundo tras la confirmación de la muerte de la estrella de baloncesto Kobe Bryant, este domingo en un accidente aéreo.
Desde que se empezó a hablar del fallecimiento del exjugador de los Lakers, de 41 años de edad, redes sociales como Twitter, colpasaron por el alto flujo de usuarios que buscaban información sobre el hecho ocurrido en Los Ángeles.
Bryant viajaba con al menos otras cuatro personas en su helicóptero privado cuando este se precipitó contra el suelo y se vio envuelto en llamas en el área de Calabasas, cerca a la ciudad californiana.
Así ha reaccionado el mundo tras la desaparición del estadounidense:
Devastated.— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili)
January 26, 2020
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooo??????????????????????????????????????????????????I just can’t believe it— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba)
January 26, 2020
We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe ??❤️?? pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL— AC Milan (@acmilan)
January 26, 2020
Siempre te recordaré así querido Kobe, tu alegria, tu empatía, tu solidaridad eran incluso superior a tu juego, fuiste el más grande embajador deportivo que conocí en mi vida! Gracias por inspirarnos! QUEPD KB. pic.twitter.com/t7cClv4mOF— sergio hernandez (@ssergioh)
January 26, 2020
?? RIP #KOBEBRYANT pic.twitter.com/n65KwZMHB0— FC Bayern Basketball (@fcb_basketball)
January 26, 2020
KOBE pic.twitter.com/cj4Iq8L3JX— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz)
January 26, 2020
When you shake hands with an ANGEL. Rest in peace my beautiful brother. May love and peace surround the families of all involved. Sooo sad. ?? @kobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/B56VDohNnO— Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony)
January 26, 2020
Uno de mis https://t.co/HXD2p0gVeU vida..#RIPMAMBA #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/LU8oIlqOxZ— Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez)
January 26, 2020
You were more than a great player, dear Kobe Bryant. I learned a lot by interacting with you. Will delete the draft right now, this book has lost its reason pic.twitter.com/pZWyT8xObw— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho)
January 26, 2020
R.I.P. Legend #KobeBryant ?? pic.twitter.com/0kLuUqsnqM— Esteban Gutierrez (@EstebanGtz)
January 26, 2020
Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/zE2SCLimvG— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es)
January 26, 2020
Comunicado Oficial: Kobe Bryant#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid)
January 26, 2020
???????????? pic.twitter.com/gLyls3hkC5— Tostao (@tostaocqt)
January 26, 2020
A legend in one sport who loved, and was loved in, ours.#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/DwzJ2kox4C— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom)
January 26, 2020
Cuyabra. Comunicadora social-periodista de la Universidad del Quindío. Redactora del área de Deportes.
Por Johan Chiquiza Nonsoque