Programa antidopaje de Colombia recibió certificación mundial

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Se ha producido un error al procesar la plantilla. 
Encountered "=" at 21233/F/TEMPLATE-EC-50-MOVIL[line 20, column 13]
Was expecting one of:
    <RPAREN> ...
    "-" ...
    "+" ...
    "*" ...
    "/" ...
    "%" ...
    <LOGICAL_AND> ...
    <LOGICAL_OR> ...
    <LOGICAL_LT> ...
    <LOGICAL_LE> ...
    <LOGICAL_GT> ...
    <LOGICAL_GE> ...
    <LOGICAL_EQUALS> ...
    <LOGICAL_NOT_EQUALS> ...
    
1##----TEMPLATE-EC-50-MOVIL----
 
2#set($url = "#siteUrl()#printURLAssignedSection()")
 
3#set($url = $url.replace("/m/","/"))
 
4
 
5#set($urlamp = "#printAcUrlAltECM()")
 
6#set($urlamp = "https://www.elcolombiano.com/amp$urlamp")
 
7#set($urlamp = $urlamp.replace("/m/","/"))
 
8
 
9#set($ampLink= {})
 
10#set($temp = $ampLink.put("rel","amphtml"))
 
11#set($temp = $ampLink.put("href","$urlamp"))
 
12
 
13$!iterVelocityTools.getVelocityVariable("initaccessblock")
 
14$!iterVelocityTools.getVelocityVariable("casefullaccessblock")
 
15#set($access = "fullaccess")
 
16$!iterVelocityTools.getVelocityVariable("casenoaccessblock")
 
17#set($access = "noaccess")
 
18$!iterVelocityTools.getVelocityVariable("endcaseblock")
 
19
 
20#if($access = "fullaccess")
 
21	$iterVelocityTools.addLinkTag($ampLink)
 
22#end
 
23
 
24<div class="template-ec-50-movil $!access" url-site="#siteUrl()" url-section="#printURLAssignedSection()" url-amp="$urlamp">
 
25	#set($metaCX = {})
 
26	#set($temp = $metaCX.put("name","cXenseParse:url"))
 
27	#set($temp = $metaCX.put("content","$url"))
 
28	$iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag( $metaCX )
 
29
 
30        #set($fechapub = "#printOnlyDateModExtend('yyyy-M-d H:m:s')")
 
31        #set($metaA = {})
 
32        #set($temp = $metaA.put("property","article:published_time"))
 
33        #set($temp = $metaA.put("content","$fechapub"))
 
34        $iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag( $metaA )
 
35</div>
 
36
 
37
 
38
 
39
 
Otros Deportes | PUBLICADO EL 04 junio 2020

Programa antidopaje de Colombia recibió certificación mundial

    La Organización Nacional Antidopaje de Mindeporte recibió certificación de la Agencia Mundial Antidopaje
    FOTO: CORTERÍA MINDEPORTE

Una buena noticia recibió Colombia para seguir en la lucha contra el dopaje.

La Organización Nacional Antidopaje -Onad- recibió certificación de la Agencia Mundial Antidopaje -AMA- (Wada, por sus siglas en inglés), así lo anunció este jueves el Ministerio...

¿CÓMO SABEMOS QUÉ TE INTERESA Y QUÉ TE IMPACTA (Y QUÉ NO)?
Un primer paso es conocer quién sos. Registrate. Toma menos de un minuto. Si es importante para vos, El COLOMBIANO te ayuda a entenderlo.
REGISTRATE

TOMA MENOS DE UN MINUTO.

Seis razones más para compartir tus datos con EL COLOMBIANO

  • 1La claridad informativa de El Colombiano es el antídoto ante la confusión y los rumores que se multiplican como un virus.
  • 2Te acompañamos cada vez que lo necesités, nos adaptamos a tus gustos y tu rutina las 24 horas.
  • 3Algunos pueden saber qué pasó hoy en su ciudad o en el mundo, pero solo los líderes, como vos, lo entienden. ¡Queremos apoyarte!
  • 4Respetamos tu tiempo y tu inteligencia. Te mantenemos informado con criterio, sin sobrecargarte o enredarte. Para que tomés las mejores decisiones.
  • 5Al igual que vos creemos en la fuerza de las ideas. Te damos argumentos para tener conversaciones inteligentes.
  • 6El mundo está lleno de problemas, nosotros buscamos soluciones. Conocemos los desafíos que enfrenta la sociedad y buscamos cómo superarlos. ¡Queremos construir el futuro con vos!
¿QUERÉS UNIRTE?
Jheyner A. Durango Hurtado

Periodista del área de Deportes