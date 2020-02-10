Sentido mensaje de la viuda de Bryant y nuevas imágenes del accidente

Vanessa Bryant, viuda de la estrella de baloncesto Kobe Bryant y madre de Gianna, dijo este lunes que su cerebro “se niega a aceptar” que sus seres queridos fallecieron en un fatal accidente de helicóptero a finales de enero.
“He sido reacia a expresar mis sentimientos con palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo”, lamentó en su cuenta de Instagram.
En el momento de la colisión, Kobe Bryant, de 41 años, viajaba con su hija Gianna, de 13, y otras siete personas a bordo de un helicóptero, que usaba habitualmente para evitar el conocido tráfico de Los Ángeles.
También murieron el entrenador de béisbol de la Universidad de Orange Coast, John Altobelli; su mujer Keri y su hija, Alyssa, que jugaba en el mismo equipo que Gianna; una entrenadora de baloncesto, Christina Mauser; otra compañera del equipo y su madre, Payton y Sarah Chester, y el piloto, Ara Zobayan.
“Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. ¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad?”, señaló.
Sin embargo, Vanessa Bryant argumentó que necesita “ser fuerte” para seguir adelante con sus tres otras hijas, Natalia, Bianka y Capri.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all. Una publicación compartida de Vanessa Bryant ?? (@vanessabryant) el 10 Feb, 2020 a las 11:14 PST
El próximo 24 de febrero se celebrará un memorial público en recuerdo al exjugador de baloncesto, su hija, y los otros fallecidos, en el Staples Center, la cancha de Los Ángeles Lakers.
La fecha, 24/2/20, contiene un simbolismo especial para la familia Bryant, ya que el dos es el número que portaba Gianna, el 24 es el que llevó Kobe Bryant gran parte de su carrera, y el 20 es el número de temporadas que jugó en Los Ángeles Lakers.
De otro lado, la prensa estadounidense publicó un video grabado por un ciclista aficionado minutos después del accidente, que se ha vuelto viral en la redes sociales.
