Elton John, Bob Dylan y las personalidades que despiden a Little Richard

Fue una de las grandes voces del rock and roll, ese histriónico, siempre sentado al piano y que en tantas ocasiones se escuchó cantando uno de sus icónicos temas: Tutti Fruti escrito en 1956 y que puso a bailar a toda una generación.
La partida a los 87 años del legendario Little Richard, autodenominado el “arquitecto” del rock and roll –cuenta la agencia Efe– ha desatado este sábado innumerables reacciones de admiración y dolor de estrellas de la música, revistas, premios y políticos que destacan su huella en redes sociales, donde ha sido tendencia.
Desde Jerry Lee Lewis hasta la ex primera dama Michelle Obama, pasando por Lenny Kravitz, Cyndi Lauper, Carole King, Charlie Daniels o el director de cine Spike Lee... cientos de personalidades expresaron su pesar y alabaron su figura luego de que su hijo, Danny Penniman, confirmara a la revista Rolling Stone su fallecimiento.
Otros medios como la revista Billboard recordaron la gran influencia que tuvo “en todo el mundo”, desde Elvis Presley hasta Paul McCartney, pasado por Jimi Hendrix y géneros como el punk y el metal.
Estos son algunos mensajes de grandes estrellas que lamentan la partida y reconocen el legado de Richard en la música.
THE KING! 12/5/1932 - 5/9/2020 Una publicación compartida por Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) el 9 de May de 2020 a las 9:36 PDT
Hoy soñemos todos a ritmo de rock’n’roll ❤️ #LittleRichard— Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz)
So sad Little Richard passed away. He married my husband and I. He was really one of the truely great rock and roll singers and one of the rock and roll pioneers. He will be missed????????— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper)
With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow. We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today.— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama)
RIP #LittleRichard the architect of rock n roll... pic.twitter.com/685HKldASk— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol)
Without a doubt - musically, vocally and visually - he was my biggest influence. Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life at that point. Goosebumps, electricity and joy came from every pore. pic.twitter.com/Enno1mgfTO— Elton John (@eltonofficial)
I just heard the news about Little Richard and I’m so grieved. He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do.— Bob Dylan (@bobdylan)
