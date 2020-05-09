Elton John, Bob Dylan y las personalidades que despiden a Little Richard

Hoy soñemos todos a ritmo de rock’n’roll ❤️

#LittleRichard — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) May 9, 2020

So sad Little Richard passed away. He married my husband and I. He was really one of the truely great rock and roll singers and one of the rock and roll pioneers. He will be missed???????? — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) May 9, 2020

With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow. We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 9, 2020

RIP #LittleRichard the architect of rock n roll... pic.twitter.com/685HKldASk — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 9, 2020

Without a doubt - musically, vocally and visually - he was my biggest influence. Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life at that point. Goosebumps, electricity and joy came from every pore. pic.twitter.com/Enno1mgfTO — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 9, 2020