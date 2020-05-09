<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Música | PUBLICADO EL 09 mayo 2020

Elton John, Bob Dylan y las personalidades que despiden a Little Richard

    Reacciones a la muerte de Little Richard
    Little Richard tenía 87 años. FOTO AFP
Claudia Arango Holguín

Fue una de las grandes voces del rock and roll, ese histriónico, siempre sentado al piano y que en tantas ocasiones se escuchó cantando uno de sus icónicos temas: Tutti Fruti escrito en 1956 y que puso a bailar a toda una generación.

La partida a los 87 años del legendario Little Richard, autodenominado el “arquitecto” del rock and roll –cuenta la agencia Efe– ha desatado este sábado innumerables reacciones de admiración y dolor de estrellas de la música, revistas, premios y políticos que destacan su huella en redes sociales, donde ha sido tendencia.

Desde Jerry Lee Lewis hasta la ex primera dama Michelle Obama, pasando por Lenny Kravitz, Cyndi Lauper, Carole King, Charlie Daniels o el director de cine Spike Lee... cientos de personalidades expresaron su pesar y alabaron su figura luego de que su hijo, Danny Penniman, confirmara a la revista Rolling Stone su fallecimiento.

Otros medios como la revista Billboard recordaron la gran influencia que tuvo “en todo el mundo”, desde Elvis Presley hasta Paul McCartney, pasado por Jimi Hendrix y géneros como el punk y el metal.

Estos son algunos mensajes de grandes estrellas que lamentan la partida y reconocen el legado de Richard en la música.

