Las reflexiones de Queiroz sobre varios aspectos de la pandemia

El seleccionador de Colombia, el portugués Carlos Queiroz, escribió un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram sobre el momento actual que atraviesa la humanidad. El escrito lo tituló: Salva la vida, la economía y el fútbol.
Queiroz invita a cambiar de mentalidad, hacer sacrificios y tomar la pandemia como una oportunidad de sostenibilidad para el futuro.
“Aparentemente, muchas personas no entienden que necesitamos enfrentar y desafiar una nueva y dolorosa realidad. En este momento especial, que es crucial, es necesario un pensamiento completamente nuevo para crear esperanza y sostenibilidad para el futuro”.
En otro de los apartes manifiesta que hay que cambiar el pensamiento: “Necesitamos comenzar ahora a pensar diferente y sabiamente. Debemos hacerlo con solidaridad, global y juntos”.
Así mismo, se refirió a buscar nuevas soluciones e involucrarnos más con todos los que luchan para que salgamos de esta situación.
“Necesitamos grandes sacrificios...aprovechar la oportunidad de este increíble desafío, camino a la diferencia y al cambio...deshacernos de las buenas soluciones antiguas y crear una nueva plataforma de innovación en la gestión...necesitamos tomar la iniciativa y tomar la primera línea de batalla”.
Finaliza su mensaje con una inspirada frase: “El Covid-19 nos quitó la primavera 2020. Ahora, no podemos permitirnos perder el verano sin tomar decisiones para despegar en otoño e invierno”.
