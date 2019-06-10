Hospitalizan a Felipe, el duque de Edimburgo

El duque de Edimburgo, Felipe, esposo de la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra, de 98 años, fue hospitalizado el viernes “por precaución”, informó la casa real británica en un comunicado.
El príncipe consorte “viajó esta mañana desde Norfolk al Hospital Rey Eduardo VII de Londres para (ser sometido a) observación y tratamiento en relación con un problema preexistente”, informó el Palacio de Buckingham.
“El ingreso es una medida de precaución, por consejo del médico de Su Alteza Real”, precisó el comunicado.
Desde 2009, el príncipe Felipe ostenta el récord absoluto de longevidad en la posición de príncipe consorte. Se retiró de las actividades públicas en 2017 tras haber participado en más de 22.000 actos oficiales.
Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy 98th Birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH The Duke of Edinburgh was born on this day in 1921. In the first picture HRH is pictured at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston’s wedding this year. In the second picture His Royal Highness was photographed in 1953, 66 years ago. Una publicación compartida de The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) el 10 Jun, 2019 a las 2:27 PDT
Wishing all our followers a very Happy Father’s Day! Both of these images were taken at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The first one features The Duke with his eldest children, The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal, and was taken in 1952. The second image was taken in 1972 and features The Duke of York and The Earl of Wessex. ??PA Una publicación compartida de The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) el 16 Jun, 2019 a las 2:00 PDT
