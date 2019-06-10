<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=378526515676058&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PUBLICADO EL 20 diciembre 2019

Hospitalizan a Felipe, el duque de Edimburgo

    Felipe, duque de Edimburgo, está hospitalizado “por precaución”
    El duque tiene 98 años y tuvo una carrera naval antes de hacer parte de la Familia Real. Foto Twitter @RoyalFamily
El duque de Edimburgo, Felipe, esposo de la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra, de 98 años, fue hospitalizado el viernes “por precaución”, informó la casa real británica en un comunicado.

El príncipe consorte “viajó esta mañana desde Norfolk al Hospital Rey Eduardo VII de Londres para (ser sometido a) observación y tratamiento en relación con un problema preexistente”, informó el Palacio de Buckingham.

“El ingreso es una medida de precaución, por consejo del médico de Su Alteza Real”, precisó el comunicado.

Desde 2009, el príncipe Felipe ostenta el récord absoluto de longevidad en la posición de príncipe consorte. Se retiró de las actividades públicas en 2017 tras haber participado en más de 22.000 actos oficiales.

