UNITED CUP - Perth

Novak Djokovic defeats Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1.

There was a bit of concern when ND received treatment on his right wrist and forearm after the 2nd set. But he seemed fine in the 3rd and said later that he's familiar with the issue and appears unworried. pic.twitter.com/fgevlc0oK3